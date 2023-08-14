Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center

Workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., work on the renovation construction project of the Rumpel Fitness Center on Aug. 15, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project began Nov. 1, 2022. The project includes the exterior receiving new siding, roofing, and sidewalks as well as a storage addition. The interior is receiving a full layout redesign that includes locker rooms, cardio/stretching/equipment areas, and offices. There will also be fresh paint throughout, a new entryway and vestibule, and a new redesigned pool, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

