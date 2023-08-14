68th RQS Combat Leader Course PT

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, carry weighted objects during Combat Leader Course physical training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023. The Airmen carried the objects over a mile in over 100 degree weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

Date Taken: 08.09.2023