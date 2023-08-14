U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, carry weighted objects during Combat Leader Course physical training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023. The Airmen carried the objects over a mile in over 100 degree weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7977363
|VIRIN:
|230809-F-NC910-1061
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 68th RQS Combat Leader Course PT [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT