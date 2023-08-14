A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, runs with a 50-pound rucksack during a Combat Leader Course physical training assessment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Aug. 8, 2023. The Airmen had to complete the four-mile ruck within one hour to stay in the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7977361
|VIRIN:
|230808-F-NC910-1031
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 68th RQS Combat Leader Course PT [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
