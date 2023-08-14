68th RQS Combat Leader Course PT

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, runs with a 50-pound rucksack during a Combat Leader Course physical training assessment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Aug. 8, 2023. The Airmen had to complete the four-mile ruck within one hour to stay in the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

Date Taken: 08.08.2023
Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US