    68th RQS Combat Leader Course PT

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, use assault bikes during Combat Leader Course physical training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023. The Airmen warmed up on the assault bikes for the next section of the CLC PT assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    Physical Training
    Rescue
    Davis-Monthan
    Combat Leader Course
    355th Wing

