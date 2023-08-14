U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, use assault bikes during Combat Leader Course physical training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023. The Airmen warmed up on the assault bikes for the next section of the CLC PT assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7977362
|VIRIN:
|230809-F-NC910-1006
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 68th RQS Combat Leader Course PT [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT