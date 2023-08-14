Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Buffalo District Site Visit of the Ashtabula 204 Dredging & Beneficial Use Project [Image 4 of 5]

    USACE Buffalo District Site Visit of the Ashtabula 204 Dredging &amp; Beneficial Use Project

    ASHTABULA, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District along with partners from the Ohio EPA and the city of Ashtabula toured the site of the Ashtabula 204 dredging and beneficial use project site in Ashtabula Harbor in Ashtabula, Ohio, August 9, 2023. The tour included a view of the dredging and placement process on the waters of Ashtabula Harbor. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 14:21
    Photo ID: 7977135
    VIRIN: 230809-A-VR700-9002
    Resolution: 2048x1131
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: ASHTABULA, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Buffalo District Site Visit of the Ashtabula 204 Dredging & Beneficial Use Project [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Buffalo District Site Visit of the Ashtabula 204 Dredging &amp; Beneficial Use Project
    USACE Buffalo District Site Visit of the Ashtabula 204 Dredging &amp; Beneficial Use Project
    USACE Buffalo District Site Visit of the Ashtabula 204 Dredging &amp; Beneficial Use Project
    USACE Buffalo District Site Visit of the Ashtabula 204 Dredging &amp; Beneficial Use Project
    USACE Buffalo District Site Visit of the Ashtabula 204 Dredging &amp; Beneficial Use Project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dredging
    Corps of Engineers
    Ashtabula
    Wetland
    Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT