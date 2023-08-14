The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District along with partners from the Ohio EPA and the city of Ashtabula toured the site of the Ashtabula 204 dredging and beneficial use project site in Ashtabula Harbor in Ashtabula, Ohio, August 9, 2023. The tour included a view of the dredging and placement process on the waters of Ashtabula Harbor. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

