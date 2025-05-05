Summer Dredging in Ashtabula Continues Building of Wetland Habitat

Photo By Andre Hampton | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District along with partners from the Ohio...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District along with partners from the Ohio EPA and the city of Ashtabula toured the site of the Ashtabula 204 dredging and beneficial use project site in Ashtabula Harbor in Ashtabula, Ohio, August 9, 2023. The tour included a view of the dredging and placement process on the waters of Ashtabula Harbor. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $1.5 million contract to Toledo-based Geo. Gradel Co. on May 7 to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channel in Ashtabula Harbor.



Material dredged will be placed in USACE’s beneficial use project in Ashtabula’s outer harbor, continuing the creation of up to 16.5 acres of new wetland habitat and significantly improving the condition of the harbor for native plant and animal life on Lake Erie.



A total of approximately 45,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be dredged from the outer harbor and lower Ashtabula River from July 1 through mid-August.



The material will be placed in the beneficial use site inside the east breakwater’s far northern end, where dredged material was placed in 2022 and 2023, totaling more than 160,000 cubic yards. Additional material will be placed in the site during future dredging cycles until a total of 400,000 cubic yards is reached.



Once capacity is reached, logs and native plants will be added to provide high-quality habitat for aquatic wildlife and birds and compete with invasive species.



The site is surrounded on the north and east sides by existing breakwaters, and by a submerged stone wall approximately one foot below the water level on its western side. The walls create an enclosed space not designed for boater access. The submerged stone wall will be marked with hazard buoys during the boating season and a notice to mariners will be issued through the U.S. Coast Guard. For safety, boaters should stay in the bounds of the federal navigation channel until outside the harbor.



The beneficial use project is being conducted in close coordination with the Ashtabula City Port Authority, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources under USACE’s Continuing Authorities Program, Section 204.



Dredging of Ashtabula Harbor is conducted by USACE every two years or as needed, based on the availability of funding. The harbor was last dredged in 2023, with nearly 90,000 cubic yards removed and placed in the beneficial use site. Dredging ensures federally authorized depths are maintained, and the harbor remains accessible to large vessels.



Ashtabula Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 1.15 million tons of cargo, including limestone (43%), soil & fill dirt (10%), and salt (8%) in 2022. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $60.7 million in business revenue, 244 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $18.8 million in labor income to the transportation sector.



Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Ashtabula by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.





Photos and videos of dredging and construction of the beneficial use site in Ashtabula Harbor are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157719597690620/



Photos and B-roll of the harbor are available at: https://flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157719335769040



Learn more about the impact of dredging in commercial Great Lakes harbors, and how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans for it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6AKRZYaO58





