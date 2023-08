U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kendall Skipper, C-17A APG instructor with the 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 5, leads a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster tour for Civil Air Patrol cadets from the Coastal Charleston Composite Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 11, 2023. CAP cadets attended a C-17 static display hosted by members of the 437th Airlift Wing, advancing both aerospace education and interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and the Civil Air Patrol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 11:04 Photo ID: 7976721 VIRIN: 230812-F-SC242-1179 Resolution: 5117x3405 Size: 6.17 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Air Patrol Advances Aerospace Education [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.