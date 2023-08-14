Civil Air Patrol Advances Aerospace Education

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Karlyn Gilmore, aerospace maintenance apprentice with the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, takes a break between leading groups of Civil Air Patrol cadets through a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 11, 2023. CAP cadets attended a C-17 static display hosted by members of the 437th Airlift Wing, advancing both aerospace education and interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and the Civil Air Patrol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

