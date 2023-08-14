Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Air Patrol Advances Aerospace Education [Image 12 of 13]

    Civil Air Patrol Advances Aerospace Education

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Alina Scott, Civil Air Patrol cadet with the Charleston Coastal Composite Squadron, asks U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Karlyn Gilmore, aerospace maintenance apprentice with the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, about the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 11, 2023. CAP cadets attended a C-17 static display hosted by members of the 437th Airlift Wing, advancing both aerospace education and interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and the Civil Air Patrol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 11:04
    Photo ID: 7976731
    VIRIN: 230812-F-SC242-1719
    Resolution: 4911x3268
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    This work, Civil Air Patrol Advances Aerospace Education [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Civil Air Patrol
    1CTCS
    Static display

