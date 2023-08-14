Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU supports humanitarian assistance, disaster relief in Bougainville [Image 11 of 11]

    31st MEU supports humanitarian assistance, disaster relief in Bougainville

    BOUGAINVILLE ISLAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Displaced Bougainville villagers help load humanitarian aid supplies onto trucks during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 14, 2023. The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is working in coordination with the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at the request of the government of Papua New Guinea, in consultation with the Autonomous Bougainville Government, after the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

