31st MEU supports humanitarian assistance, disaster relief in Bougainville

Quentin Talingapua, an International Organization for Migration project assistant, with the Emergency Disaster Management unit, unloads humanitarian aid supplies from a MV-22B Osprey during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 14, 2023. The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are working in coordination with the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at the request of the government of Papua New Guinea, in consultation with the Autonomous Bougainville Government, after the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

