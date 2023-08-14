31st MEU supports humanitarian assistance, disaster relief in Bougainville

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Austin Ast, a landing support specialist with Combat Logistic Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, helps move humanitarian aid supplies into a MV-22B Osprey during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 14, 2023. The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the 31st MEU is working in coordination with the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at the request of the government of Papua New Guinea, in consultation with the Autonomous Bougainville Government, after the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana. Ast is a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

