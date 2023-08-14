SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2023) - U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Adam Eaton, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Pacific and part of a Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Mentor, Train and Evaluate (MTE) team, briefs the Medical department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71, Aug. 14, 2023. The first of its kind to a West Coast-based aircraft carrier, the U.S. Naval Medical Forces Pacific-led visit brought together a multidisciplinary team from across Navy Medicine to guide capabilities and foster a stronger, more ready and capable medical force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Alexander Panaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 23:46 Photo ID: 7975681 VIRIN: 230814-N-HR575-1060 Resolution: 3074x4873 Size: 778.1 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexander Panaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.