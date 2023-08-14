Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Panaro 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2023) - U.S. Navy Lt. Clinton Barnes, assigned to Navy Marine Corps Recruit Training Command in Camp Pendleton and part of a Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Mentor, Train and Evaluate (MTE) team, evaluates standard operating procedures in the pharmacy aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) , Aug. 14, 2023. The first of its kind to a West Coast-based aircraft carrier, the U.S. Naval Medical Forces Pacific-led visit brought together a multidisciplinary team from across Navy Medicine to guide capabilities and foster a stronger, more ready and capable medical force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Alexander Panaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 23:46
    Photo ID: 7975680
    VIRIN: 230814-N-HR575-1093
    Resolution: 5130x3513
    Size: 937.87 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexander Panaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT