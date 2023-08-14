National Guard Leaders Empower Enlisted Personnel During Annual EANGUS Conference

Command Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson, command senior enlisted leader, Minnesota National Guard, left, and Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, SEA to the chief, National Guard Bureau, right, participate in a panel during the 52nd Annual Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States Conference in Rochester, Minnesota, Aug. 14, 2023. During the session, top National Guard enlisted leaders engaged actively with Soldiers and Airmen representing the 54 states, territories, and district who posed thought-provoking questions that spanned a spectrum of topics, ranging from professional growth and skill development to strategies for harnessing individual potential. The discussions transcended the conventional, delving deep into the heart of what it truly means to serve in the National Guard. (National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

