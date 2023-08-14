National Guard leaders empower enlisted personnel during EANGUS Conference

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, the National Guard's top enlisted leader,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, the National Guard's top enlisted leader, addresses a crowd during the second business session of the 52nd Annual Conference of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) at the Mayo Civic Center, Rochester, Minnesota from Aug 13-17, 2023. The EANGUS National Conference includes Senior Level DOD and NGB Guest Speakers, Professional Development, Committee Meetings, an Awards Banquet, and other activities. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh) see less | View Image Page

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Top leaders of the National Guard Bureau emphasized the importance of empowering enlisted personnel during the 52nd Annual Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States conference in Rochester, Minn., held from August 13-17, 2023.



In an opening statement, Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc H. Sasseville, the vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, hit on the crucial impact enlisted force has on military combat power.



"You [enlisted force] are the envy of militaries worldwide. The American Senior NCO, the National Guard NCO, is the envy of every foreign senior leader I talk to," said Sasseville.



In his address, Sasseville recounted a tale of a Ukrainian soldier striving to protect his homeland from the Russian government's invasion. Faced with a task to target a Russian tank, the Ukrainian soldier found himself with two pieces of equipment: one operational, the other not. In this dire situation, he dialed an American colleague from the Washington National Guard, a contact made a during a training exchange conducted the previous year as part of the National Guard's State Partnership Program. After a brief discussion about troubleshooting the misfire, the Ukrainian soldier was able to accomplish the mission. About a half hour later the Washington Guardsmen received an image of a destroyed Russian tank from the Ukrainian soldier.



Quoting the senior enlisted leader of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Sasseville said, "In war, it doesn't matter what technique or technology we use. People are still crucial. Modern warfare needs responsible, competent, and motivated NCOs."



"In other words," said Sasseville, "Modern warfare needs you. The [combat] kit doesn't matter without somebody to operate it."



The National Guard currently has about 440,000 Guard members in total, serving across the fifty states; Washington, DC; and three U.S. territories: Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.



Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA, to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, underscored that the National Guard constitutes 20% percent of the Joint Force, emphasizing its indispensable role in deterring threats and achieving wartime victories.



"We're aware of the looming challenges,” said Whitehead. “We discuss them frequently, and now they're evident in the news, highlighted in briefings, and accentuated by the escalating threats from Russia and China. However, we're confident in our uniformed personnel, who uphold their duties with unwavering commitment. They are mission-focused and prepared. They will execute their assigned tasks, leveraging their training, and stand firm in their responsibilities."



Whitehead serves as the Chief's primary military counsel on all matters pertaining to training, force health, utilization, and enlisted professional growth. Holding the pinnacle position in enlisted leadership, he offers guidance to the members of the enlisted community and champions their concerns.



During the conference, Whitehead relayed a pivotal message to the enlisted force: "Advocate for the needs and concerns of our enlisted members before reaching E-9. Every voice counts, and every perspective is invaluable. Collectively, we can instigate change and amplify your voices."



EANGUS represents all the enlisted Airmen, Soldiers, family members, and retirees from all 50 states and territories. The association, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, maintains a full-time staff to represent the interests of enlisted Guardsmen concerning legislative matters at the Pentagon and Capitol Hill.



Beyond legislative concerns, the national conference serves as a vital forum where senior National Guard leaders can engage in open, meaningful dialogues with enlisted members, fostering a deeper understanding and stronger bond between the ranks.



The 2023 conference agenda featured speed mentoring sessions, breakout discussions, and panels led by senior enlisted leaders. These sessions tackled a broad spectrum of compelling questions, delving into areas from professional advancement and skill enhancement to methods for tapping into one's innate potential.



"Engaged leadership - we didn't get in these seats without being engaged, and we didn't get here alone," said Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson, command senior enlisted leader, Minnesota National Guard.

“A team has worked with us, beside us, and behind us the entire way. Always surround yourself with those that challenge you and lift you. That is part of being an engaged leader.”



While briefly reflecting on the National Guard's global and domestic contributions in recent years, Whitehead encouraged enlisted leaders to remain focused on charting the path forward.



On the topic of recruitment, Whitehead declared with assurance, "We will reach those numbers – maybe not this year." He continued, "With our devoted teams actively engaging on the ground, connecting through social media, and interacting in schools and colleges, I have no doubt we'll excel. The right candidates will robustly represent the National Guard."