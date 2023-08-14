Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Leaders Empower Enlisted Personnel During Annual EANGUS Conference [Image 1 of 8]

    National Guard Leaders Empower Enlisted Personnel During Annual EANGUS Conference

    ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, command sergeant major, Army National Guard, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, right, participate in a panel during the 52nd Annual Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States Conference in Rochester, Minnesota, Aug. 14, 2023. During the session, top enlisted National Guard panelists engaged actively with Soldiers and Airmen representing the 54 states, territories, and district who posed thought-provoking questions that spanned a spectrum of topics, ranging from professional growth and skill development to strategies for harnessing individual potential. The discussions transcended the conventional, delving deep into the heart of what it truly means to serve in the National Guard. (National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 22:14
    Photo ID: 7975612
    VIRIN: 230814-Z-EP075-1030
    Resolution: 3734x2834
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: ROCHESTER, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, National Guard Leaders Empower Enlisted Personnel During Annual EANGUS Conference [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    EANGUS
    Enlisted Development
    SEA Whitehead
    CSM John Raines
    CCM Maurice Williams

