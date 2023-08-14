National Guard Leaders Empower Enlisted Personnel During Annual EANGUS Conference

Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, command sergeant major, Army National Guard, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, right, participate in a panel during the 52nd Annual Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States Conference in Rochester, Minnesota, Aug. 14, 2023. During the session, top enlisted National Guard panelists engaged actively with Soldiers and Airmen representing the 54 states, territories, and district who posed thought-provoking questions that spanned a spectrum of topics, ranging from professional growth and skill development to strategies for harnessing individual potential. The discussions transcended the conventional, delving deep into the heart of what it truly means to serve in the National Guard. (National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

