TIMOR SEA—Civilian mariner Capt. Erwin F. Lao, right, USNS Millinocket’s master, maneuvers Military Sealift Command’s expeditionary fast transport USNS Millinocket prior to launching the fast rescue boat, while assisted by Chief Mate Jeffrey A. Motl while rendering assistance to a small craft in distress in the vicinity of Darwin, Australia, August 8. (Courtesy photo/Released)
Military Sealift Command's USNS Millinocket aids vessel in distress
