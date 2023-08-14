Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Sealift Command’s USNS Millinocket aids vessel in distress [Image 3 of 3]

    Military Sealift Command’s USNS Millinocket aids vessel in distress

    TIMOR SEA

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    TIMOR SEA—Civilian mariner Capt. Erwin F. Lao, right, USNS Millinocket’s master, maneuvers Military Sealift Command’s expeditionary fast transport USNS Millinocket prior to launching the fast rescue boat, while assisted by Chief Mate Jeffrey A. Motl while rendering assistance to a small craft in distress in the vicinity of Darwin, Australia, August 8. (Courtesy photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 21:36
    Photo ID: 7975559
    VIRIN: 230808-N-IX266-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: TIMOR SEA
    Far East
    MSC
    C7F
    CTF-73
    COMLOGWESTPAC
    Indo Pacific

