TIMOR SEA— Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) expeditionary fast transport USNS Millinocket launches its fast rescue boat, manned by MSC civilian mariners Boatswain Mate Casimer Nowakowski, 3rd Assistant Engineer Noah McNair and Able-Bodied Seaman Frank Watkins, to render assistance to a small craft in distress in the vicinity of Darwin, Australia, August 8. (Courtesy photo/Released)
|08.06.2023
|08.16.2023 21:36
|TIMOR SEA
Military Sealift Command’s USNS Millinocket aids vessel in distress
