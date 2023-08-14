Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Sealift Command’s USNS Millinocket aids vessel in distress

    TIMOR SEA

    08.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    TIMOR SEA—Military Sealift Command’s expeditionary fast transport USNS Millinocket rendered assistance to a distressed small leisure boat in the vicinity of Darwin, Australia, August 8. (Courtesy photo/Released)

    Far East
    MSC
    C7F
    CTF-73
    COMLOGWESTPAC
    Indo Pacific

