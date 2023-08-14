TIMOR SEA—Military Sealift Command’s expeditionary fast transport USNS Millinocket rendered assistance to a distressed small leisure boat in the vicinity of Darwin, Australia, August 8. (Courtesy photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 21:36
|Photo ID:
|7975557
|VIRIN:
|230808-N-IX266-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|TIMOR SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Sealift Command’s USNS Millinocket aids vessel in distress [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Sealift Command’s USNS Millinocket aids vessel in distress
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT