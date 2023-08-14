JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Weltman, a pararescueman with 57th Rescue Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Michael Rogers, 212th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, work to rescue two sheep hunters Aug. 11, 2023, near Tonsina, Alaska. Weltman was on a rescue exchange with 212th Rescue Squadron at JBER. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 18:03 Photo ID: 7975413 VIRIN: 230815-Z-FC240-1001 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 710.19 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Air National Guard rescues two sheep hunters near Tonsina [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.