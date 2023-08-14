Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 18:03 Photo ID: 7975410 VIRIN: 230815-Z-FC240-1002 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 154.95 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Alaska Air National Guard rescues two sheep hunters near Tonsina [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.