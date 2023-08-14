Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Air National Guard rescues two sheep hunters near Tonsina [Image 1 of 3]

    Alaska Air National Guard rescues two sheep hunters near Tonsina

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Maj. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Michael Rogers, 212th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, hoists from a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk Aug. 11, 2023, near Tonsina, Alaska. Rogers hoisted to rescue two hunters stranded on a cliff. (Courtesy photo)

