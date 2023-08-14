JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Weltman, a pararescueman with 57th Rescue Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, hoists a stranded sheep hunter into a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk Aug. 11, 2023, near Tonsina, Alaska. Weltman was on a rescue exchange with 212th Rescue Squadron at JBER. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 18:03
|Photo ID:
|7975412
|VIRIN:
|230815-Z-FC240-1003
|Resolution:
|900x1600
|Size:
|125.71 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska Air National Guard rescues two sheep hunters near Tonsina [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Air National Guard rescues two sheep hunters near Tonsina
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT