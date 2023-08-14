U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Thomas, 355th Force Support Squadron Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School instructor, displays his professional military education patch at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Aug. 14, 2023. ALS is the first PME Airmen encounter and it teaches communication, trust, problem solving, critical thinking and negotiation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 18:12 Photo ID: 7975402 VIRIN: 230814-F-DX569-1495 Resolution: 5007x3577 Size: 9.86 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Davis-Monthan ALS schoolhouse named best in Air Force [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.