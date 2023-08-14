The 355th Force Support Squadron Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School cadre, team together at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Aug. 14, 2023. The Davis-Monthan ALS schoolhouse was named best in the Air Force for 2022 on Aug. 6, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 18:12 Photo ID: 7975401 VIRIN: 230814-F-DX569-1422 Resolution: 4752x3394 Size: 9.68 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Davis-Monthan ALS schoolhouse named best in Air Force [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.