U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Thomas, 355th Force Support Squadron Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School instructor, teaches an ALS course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Aug. 14, 2023. Leading with Air Force values, DM had 10 instructors who train more than 600 students annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 18:12 Photo ID: 7975400 VIRIN: 230814-F-DX569-1112 Resolution: 5025x3589 Size: 7.76 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Davis-Monthan ALS schoolhouse named best in Air Force [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.