    Davis-Monthan ALS schoolhouse named best in Air Force [Image 1 of 3]

    Davis-Monthan ALS schoolhouse named best in Air Force

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Thomas, 355th Force Support Squadron Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School instructor, teaches an ALS course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Aug. 14, 2023. Leading with Air Force values, DM had 10 instructors who train more than 600 students annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 18:12
    Photo ID: 7975400
    VIRIN: 230814-F-DX569-1112
    Resolution: 5025x3589
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, Davis-Monthan ALS schoolhouse named best in Air Force [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    NCO corps
    PME
    ALS
    355th Force Support Squadron

