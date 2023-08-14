CENTCOM’s Regional Cooperation 23 reaches midpoint in Montana

U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the Virginia National Guard pose with their partners from Tajikistan Aug. 15, 2023, at the Helena Aviation Readiness Center in Helena, Montana, where they are participating in Exercise Regional Cooperation 23. Tajikistan and Virginia are celebrating 20 years of participation in the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)
