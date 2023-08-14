Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM’s Regional Cooperation 23 reaches midpoint in Montana [Image 24 of 25]

    CENTCOM’s Regional Cooperation 23 reaches midpoint in Montana

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the Virginia National Guard pose with their partners from Tajikistan Aug. 15, 2023, at the Helena Aviation Readiness Center in Helena, Montana, where they are participating in Exercise Regional Cooperation 23. Tajikistan and Virginia are celebrating 20 years of participation in the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 12:00
    Photo ID: 7974366
    VIRIN: 230815-Z-SM601-1028
    Resolution: 5208x3477
    Size: 13.78 MB
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    SPP
    Regional Cooperation 23
    RC23

