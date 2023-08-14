Virginia senior leaders visit Regional Cooperation 23

Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the adjutant general of Virginia, visits with Soldiers from Tajikistan during Exercise Regional Cooperation 23 Aug. 15, 2023, at the Helena Aviation Readiness Center in Helena, Montana. RC23 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as observers from Turkmenistan. The exercise aims to strengthen relationships between participating nations, as well as increase the capacity and capability to work together. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

