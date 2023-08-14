Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Montana, Virginia senior leaders visit Regional Cooperation 23 [Image 21 of 25]

    Montana, Virginia senior leaders visit Regional Cooperation 23

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John P. Hronek, the adjutant general of Montana, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the adjutant general of Virginia, together with senior leaders from their respective states, visit the Helena Aviation Readiness Center for an overview of Exercise Regional Cooperation 23 Aug. 15, 2023, at in Helena, Montana. RC23 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as observers from Turkmenistan. The exercise aims to strengthen relationships between participating nations, as well as increase the capacity and capability to work together. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 12:00
    Photo ID: 7974359
    VIRIN: 230815-Z-SM601-1021
    Resolution: 5358x3577
    Size: 15.24 MB
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CENTCOM
    SPP
    Regional Cooperation 23
    RC23

