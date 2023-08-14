Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion farewell [Image 3 of 3]

    101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion farewell

    STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, and their family members, pose for a photo prior to the battalion farewell ceremony held at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York on August 13, 2023. The battalion is deploying to Kuwait to provide support to Task Force Spartan Shield, the 10,000-Soldier force operating in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 10:31
    Photo ID: 7974082
    VIRIN: 230813-Z-EL715-1666
    Resolution: 5995x3997
    Size: 14.93 MB
    Location: STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion farewell [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joseph Liggio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion farewell
    101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion farewell
    101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion farewell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Army Guard Signal Soldiers heading for Kuwait mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    farewell
    Kuwait
    101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion
    NYNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT