NY Army Guard Signal Soldiers heading for Kuwait mission

Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, and their family members, pose for a photo prior to the battalion farewell ceremony held at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York on August 13, 2023. The battalion is deploying to Kuwait to provide support to Task Force Spartan Shield, the 10,000-Soldier force operating in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.Y.— Three hundred and forty New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, which has units in Yonkers, Peekskill and Orangeburg, departed Stewart Air National Guard Base, in Newburgh, New York, on Tuesday, August 15 on the first leg of a deployment to Kuwait.



The signal Soldiers headed for Fort Cavazos, Texas, formerly known as Fort Hood, where they will train for 45 days before deploying as part of Task Force Spartan—the Army’s 10,000-person force in the region-- for ten months.



The battalion held a deployment ceremony on at Stewart Air National Guard Base on Sunday, August 13 –the date they were originally expected to leave – so leadership could thank the Soldiers friends and families for their support.



The ceremony signaled the departure of the battalion to the Middle East provide communications support for Operation Spartan Shield, the Army’s mission in the Middle East.



“The 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion has a unique and complex mission to provide communication support anywhere in the world,” said Lt. Col. Paul Mulligan, the battalion commander.



“The Soldiers have shown that they are masters of their craft and will represent the state of New York and nation with utmost professionalism,” Mulligan said.



After conducting post-mobilization training, the battalion will move to the Middle East. The Soldiers are expected to return home in May of 2024.



Members of the unit have spent months preparing for deployment, including the repair, replacement, and configuration of hundreds of pieces of communications equipment.



Pfc Junhee Choi, who joined the battalion in November of 2022, said she was looking forward to the overseas tour.



“I am definitely excited to go on deployment,” said Choi, a utilities equipment repairer in Bravo Company.



“I am looking forward to learning more about Army skills and life,” she said.



The 101st employs the Warrior Information Network-Tactical system, known as WIN-T, which can provide communications for Army units across vast distances via satellite communication.



The unit’s lineage can be traced back to 1886 when it was first organized as the Provisional Signal Company of the New York National Guard's First Brigade, making the battalion one of the oldest signal corps units in the country.



The battalion deployed to Kuwait in 2018 and 2019 for a similar mission.



In 2012 the battalion deployed to Afghanistan where it provided critical signal support. The unit received the Meritorious Unit Citation for its exceptional service for that tour on September 4, 2014.



The men and women who serve in the battalion today have a great history to uphold, Mulligan said.



“We will proudly continue the legacy of the ‘101,’ and I am immensely proud to lead these fine men and women,” he said.