101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion farewell

New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 101st Expeditionary Signal stand at attention during the battalion farewell ceremony held at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York on August 13, 2023. The battalion is deploying to Kuwait to provide support to Task Force Spartan Shield, the 10,000-Soldier force operating in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

