    USAMMDA team on display during MHSRS Day Two [Image 10 of 13]

    USAMMDA team on display during MHSRS Day Two

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    A scale 3D printed model of a field-deployable computed tomography scanner sits on display inside the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity’s exhibit during the Department of Defense’s annual four-day Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 15, 2023. As the premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, USAMMDA is responsible for developing and delivering critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMMDA team on display during MHSRS Day Two [Image 13 of 13], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    Strategic
    Medical Development
    MHSRS2023

