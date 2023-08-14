USAMMDA team on display during MHSRS Day Two

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Williams and his partner, Arina, sit for a photo inside a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Ambulance Kit as part of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity’s exhibit during the Department of Defense’s annual four-day Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 15, 2023. Williams is a military working dog handler and Arina is an explosives detection canine, both with 2nd Military Working Dog Detachment at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. Williams and Arina supported USAMMD’s efforts at MHSRS this week, highlighting the Canine Thermal Model and Monitor development program, a physiological monitor designed for military working dogs. As the premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, USAMMDA is responsible for developing and delivering critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

