USAMMDA team on display during MHSRS Day Two

A scale 3D printed model of a field-deployable computed tomography scanner sits on display inside the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity’s exhibit during the Department of Defense’s annual four-day Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 15, 2023. As the premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, USAMMDA is responsible for developing and delivering critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

