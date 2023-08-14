Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL’s Divers assist in Operation Grand Prix: Kia [Image 1 of 3]

    ESL’s Divers assist in Operation Grand Prix: Kia

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    Busan, South Korea (July 17, 2023) – From left, Navy Diver 2nd Class Travis Quick, Navy Diver 1st Class John Hofstedt and Navy Diver 2nd Class Jacob Caputa, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), prepare for a pre-arrival security dive for the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737), July 17. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of U.S. Navy)

