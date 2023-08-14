Busan, South Korea (July 17, 2023) – From left, Navy Diver 2nd Class Travis Quick, Navy Diver 1st Class John Hofstedt and Navy Diver 2nd Class Jacob Caputa, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), prepare for a pre-arrival security dive for the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737), July 17. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of U.S. Navy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 00:50 Photo ID: 7973396 VIRIN: 230717-N-SF230-1001 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 173.55 KB Location: 26, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL’s Divers assist in Operation Grand Prix: Kia [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.