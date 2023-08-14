ESL’s Divers assist in Operation Grand Prix: Kia

Busan, South Korea (July 20, 2023) – From left, Navy Diver 2nd Class Trevor Cavalier and Navy Diver 2nd Class Zachariah Knox, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), prepare for a pre-underway security swim on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737), July 20. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of U.S. Navy)
