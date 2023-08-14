Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL’s Divers assist in Operation Grand Prix: Kia [Image 3 of 3]

    ESL’s Divers assist in Operation Grand Prix: Kia

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    Busan, South Korea (July 20, 2023) – Navy Divers, assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), prepare for a pre-underway security swim on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737), July 20. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of U.S. Navy)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 00:50
    Photo ID: 7973398
    VIRIN: 230720-N-SF230-1002
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 161.77 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USS Emory S. Land
    ESL
    AS39

