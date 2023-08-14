Linebacker of the Week: TSgt Shawn Thomson

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shawn Thomson, a 36th Maintenance Group security manager, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Luis Ortiz Acevedo, 36th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 9, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

