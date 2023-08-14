Linebacker of the Week: TSgt Shawn Thomson

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shawn Thomson, a 36th Maintenance Group security manager, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 9, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As a security manager, Thomson oversees six classified processing areas and partners with the wing information protection office for investigation adjudications. He manages five facilities valued at more than $200 million, conducts routine building inspections and tracks work orders that support 12 thousand temporary duty personnel annually. He conducts monthly and quarterly safety briefs as the group safety representative, and processes and files high-risk activity waivers.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in November 2021, Thomson has been assigned as the security manager where he is the focal point for the group’s restricted area badge (RAB) program and oversaw the reissuance of 270 line badges in a security forces RAB update. He directly supervises two unit

deployment managers and has been essential in the deployment of 22 members from the maintenance group since fielding his position. Furthermore, his dedication to the group was evident when Typhoon

Mawar was projected and he sprang into action to protect the five facilities under his charge by working tirelessly to fill more than 200 sand bags to prevent water intrusion from the storm. After the storm, his

actions were exemplary as he worked extended hours to preserve all facilities through water extraction and removal of ruined furnishings. He also led a team that removed five overturned shipping containers that became displaced and damaged after Typhoon Mawar.



“You can try to direct people to do things but if you are not willing to do it yourself, can you really ask them to do it?,” said Thomson. “That’s why I will not tell anyone to do something if they have not seen me do it.”



Thomson has become the maintenance group maintenance liaison for two partner nations who have damaged aircraft from exercise Mobility Guardian. The Canadian Air Force Airbus A310 collided with the French Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas, causing grounding conditions. Thomson worked closely to assist ground maintenance crews with base access, acquiring equipment and sourcing local maintenance assistance with our technicians within the maintenance group.



“I enjoy solving problems and this job involves putting out a lot of fires,” said Thomson. “It’s fun because I come out on the other side understanding more about processes and procedures to make it easier. Work isn’t work when you’re having a good time.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force

since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Thomson!

