Linebacker of the Week: TSgt Shawn Thomson

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shawn Thomson, a 36th Maintenance Group security manager, coordinates flight line access at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 9, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

