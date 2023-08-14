The Willamette River in Portland

While air temperatures may be high, water temperatures can be much lower and can be deadly, according to water safety statistics. The Willamette River’s water temperature at Portland, Oregon on August 15th was about 75 degrees. Falling into water unexpectedly can cause involuntary gasping, even with water as warm as 77 degrees according to the National Weather Service. A sudden fall can also inure or disorientate someone, which can make it more difficult to recover from the incident. Wearing a life jacket can help limit fatalities as U.S. Army Corps of Engineer (USACE) data shows that 89 percent of drowning victims are not wearing life jackets. (Photo by Tom Conning)

