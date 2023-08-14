Boaters on the Willamette River

Boaters take to the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon as air temperatures reach triple digits, Aug. 15. Even though the air temperature is warm, water in the Pacific Northwest can be cold, which can be deadly to boaters who fall in the water unexpectedly without a life jacket. That’s because falling into water unexpectedly can cause involuntary gasping, even with water as warm as 77 degrees according to the National Weather Service. A sudden fall can also inure or disorientate someone, which can make it more difficult to recover from the incident. Wearing a life jacket can help limit fatalities as U.S. Army Corps of Engineer (USACE) data shows that 89 percent of drowning victims are not wearing life jackets. The Willamette River water temperature on August 15th was about 75 degrees. (Photo by Tom Conning)

