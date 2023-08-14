U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Quantico Communication Strategies, play giant cup pong during an event hosted by the Single Marine Program on MCB Quantico, Aug. 11, 2023. The Single Marine Program functions to support single Marines leisure and quality of life.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 08:37
|Photo ID:
|7971741
|VIRIN:
|230811-M-IY782-1006
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|23.61 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Single Marine Program Event [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT