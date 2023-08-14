Single Marine Program Event

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mitchell Johnson, a Warner Robins, Georgia native and photographer with Marine Corps Base Quantico Communication Strategies, plays giant chess during an event hosted by the Single Marine Program on MCB Quantico, Aug. 11, 2023. The Single Marine Program functions to support single Marines leisure and quality of life.

