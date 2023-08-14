Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Single Marine Program Event [Image 1 of 5]

    Single Marine Program Event

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mitchell Johnson, a Warner Robins, Georgia native and photographer with Marine Corps Base Quantico Communication Strategies, plays giant chess during an event hosted by the Single Marine Program on MCB Quantico, Aug. 11, 2023. The Single Marine Program functions to support single Marines leisure and quality of life.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 08:37
    Photo ID: 7971739
    VIRIN: 230811-M-IY782-1005
    Resolution: 4752x7124
    Size: 15.09 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Single Marine Program Event [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Quantico
    SMP

