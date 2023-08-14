U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre, an Anaheim, California native and photographer with Marine Corps Base Quantico Communication Strategies, grabs a hot dog of the grill during an event hosted by the Single Marine Program on MCB Quantico, Aug. 11, 2023. The Single Marine Program functions to support single Marines leisure and quality of life.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 08:37 Photo ID: 7971740 VIRIN: 230811-M-IY782-1035 Resolution: 6438x4294 Size: 12.06 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Single Marine Program Event [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.