    US-based HR specialists use AECW program in Europe to help broaden their careers [Image 2 of 3]

    US-based HR specialists use AECW program in Europe to help broaden their careers

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jennifer Nunez is a human resources specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany. She has served as an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce program employee with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s AFSBn-Germany in Vilseck, Germany, for the past six months. She departs Europe in one week, returning to her home duty station at Fort Knox, Kentucky, with the 1st Brigade, U.S. Army Cadet Command. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 08:26
    VIRIN: 230815-A-SM279-2300
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    This work, US-based HR specialists use AECW program in Europe to help broaden their careers [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

