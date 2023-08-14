Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US-based HR specialists use AECW program in Europe to help broaden their careers [Image 1 of 3]

    US-based HR specialists use AECW program in Europe to help broaden their careers

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Ken Gregoire (on right) is wrapping up a six-month Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce program tour at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, as a human resources specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Manheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Pictured here, Gregoire discusses daily personnel status reporting with a fellow AECW employee at AFSBn-Mannheim. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 08:26
    Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE 
