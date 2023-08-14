Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen drive innovation [Image 3 of 3]

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2014

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    John Matthews, Flight Manpower and office flight chief, right, and Brandon Richardson, Continuous Ideas, Innovation and Improvement program manager, left, talk to Airmen about the different innovation programs available to them at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2023. The CI3 aims to equip airmen with the tools to make a direct change to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

    ACC
    Innovation
    23rd Wing
    Momentum Fund

